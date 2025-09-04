ARTICLE
4 September 2025

Extradition To US On Charges Of Supplying US Goods To Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

The US Department of Justice has issued a press release confirming that the Estonian authorities have transferred Estonian national Andrey Shevlyakov...
Estonia International Law
Mark Handley
The US Department of Justice has issued a press release confirming that the Estonian authorities have transferred Estonian national Andrey Shevlyakov to US custody for extradition to the US to face 18 counts of supplying US goods and technology to Russia in breach of US sanctions.

It is being reported that Mr Shevlyakov was first detained in March 2023 as part of a joint investigation between US and Estonian authorities.

Authors
Mark Handley
