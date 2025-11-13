ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Arrest And Pre-trial Detention For Sanctioned Media Offence

DM
A court in Estonia has remanded an individual, Oleg Bessedin, in custody for two months while he awaits trial.
Estonia International Law
Mark Handley
The prosecution is for a number of offences including allegedly breaching prohibitions in relation to the dissemination and broadcast of content from designated Russian media outlets under the EU's sanctions.

The man denies the charges, but has been remanded due to perceived fight risk.

Mark Handley
