Arrest And Pre-trial Detention For Sanctioned Media Offence

A court in Estonia has remanded an individual, Oleg Bessedin, in custody for two months while he awaits trial.

The prosecution is for a number of offences including allegedly breaching prohibitions in relation to the dissemination and broadcast of content from designated Russian media outlets under the EU's sanctions.

The man denies the charges, but has been remanded due to perceived fight risk.

