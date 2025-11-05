ARTICLE
5 November 2025

Investigation Into Bunkering Company Suspected Of Sanctions Breaches

It is being reported that the Estonian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating a bunkering company for alleged breaches of the EU's sanctions in relation to Russian oil.
Mark Handley
The report states that raids were conducted in 2023 on the company NT Bunkering, with evidence and property seized.

In response to a question from LRT, the Prosecutor General's Office stated that a pre-trial investigation remained ongoing and could not otherwise comment.

Mark Handley
