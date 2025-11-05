Investigation Into Bunkering Company Suspected Of Sanctions Breaches

It is being reported that the Estonian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating a bunkering company for alleged breaches of the EU's sanctions in relation to Russian oil.

The report states that raids were conducted in 2023 on the company NT Bunkering, with evidence and property seized.

In response to a question from LRT, the Prosecutor General's Office stated that a pre-trial investigation remained ongoing and could not otherwise comment.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.