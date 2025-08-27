Prosecution Of Lawyer For Sanctions Offences

Further to our earlier post, the Estonian authorities have decided to prosecute an Estonian lawyer for alleged breaches of sanctions. The Prosecutor's Press Release states that attorney Urmas Simon has been charged with making an economic resource available to the designated person Pravfond, in the form of legal services to a third party paid for by Pravfond. Mr Simon is also charged in relation to taking payment from the sanctioned entity.

