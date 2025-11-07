Conviction And Lengthy Jail Term For Sanctioned Exports To Russia

- in European Union
- within Privacy, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Transport topic(s)
Further to our earlier post, it is being reported (here, here and here) that in September a court in Frankfurt convicted Alexander S. of exports of sanctioned goods to Russia.
He is reported to have been sentenced to 4 years and 11 months in jail. Both the defence and prosecution have appealed.
The conviction relates to exports of dual use maritime technology to Russia via a procurement network said to be run through the Cypriot company Mostrello.
