Conviction And Lengthy Jail Term For Sanctioned Exports To Russia

Further to our earlier post, it is being reported (here, here and here) that in September a court in Frankfurt convicted Alexander S. of exports of sanctioned goods to Russia.

He is reported to have been sentenced to 4 years and 11 months in jail. Both the defence and prosecution have appealed.

The conviction relates to exports of dual use maritime technology to Russia via a procurement network said to be run through the Cypriot company Mostrello.