ARTICLE
7 November 2025

Conviction And Lengthy Jail Term For Sanctioned Exports To Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Further to our earlier post, it is being reported (here, here and here) that in September a court in Frankfurt convicted Alexander S. of exports of sanctioned goods to Russia.
Worldwide International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • in European Union
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Privacy, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Transport topic(s)

Further to our earlier post, it is being reported (here, here and here) that in September a court in Frankfurt convicted Alexander S. of exports of sanctioned goods to Russia.

He is reported to have been sentenced to 4 years and 11 months in jail. Both the defence and prosecution have appealed.

The conviction relates to exports of dual use maritime technology to Russia via a procurement network said to be run through the Cypriot company Mostrello.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More