Multiple Cash Seizures Related To Sanctions Circumvention Network

It is being reported that the Gardaí have conducted multiple cash seizures targetting a criminal network used for laundering money and sanctions circumvention.

The seizures value €1.36m and took place in multiple operations in Dublin and Leitrim in April and October this year.

It is alleged that the network "cleaned" the proceeds from ilegal activity and turned it into crypto currency. It is also alleged that the network provided sanctions circumvention services to the Russian state.

The Irish seizures were part of the broader Operation Destabilise which involved the UK's National Crime Agency ( see our post).

