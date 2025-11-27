ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Trial Commenced Of Shipbuilder For Sanctioned Exports To Russia

DM
Further to our earlier post, the prosecution trial of Damen Shipping has commenced in the Netherlands.
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
The company has denied the allegations, which include that it falsified customs declarations to enable the export of 14 deck cranes to Russia during 2022 in breach of the EU's sanctions.

Senior management have also been charged with sanctions offences.

The trial includes charges of bribery against Damen.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
