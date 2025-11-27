Trial Commenced Of Shipbuilder For Sanctioned Exports To Russia

Further to our earlier post, the prosecution trial of Damen Shipping has commenced in the Netherlands.

The company has denied the allegations, which include that it falsified customs declarations to enable the export of 14 deck cranes to Russia during 2022 in breach of the EU's sanctions.

Senior management have also been charged with sanctions offences.

The trial includes charges of bribery against Damen.

