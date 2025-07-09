ARTICLE
9 July 2025

Arrests And Raids In Sanctions Investigation Into Alleged Supplier To The "Shadow Fleet"

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The Dutch FIOD has issued a press release regarding the arrest of four individuals and the launch of a criminal investigation into those...
Netherlands International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Dutch FIOD has issued a press release regarding the arrest of four individuals and the launch of a criminal investigation into those individuals and an unnamed company operating in the Rotterdam area.

The individuals and company are suspected of being "involved in prohibited supplies or support of ships that are part of the so-called Russian shadow fleet" in breach of the EU's Russian sanctions.

Raids and searches were carried out at four homes and the company's premises.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More