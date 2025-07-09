Arrests And Raids In Sanctions Investigation Into Alleged Supplier To The "Shadow Fleet"

The Dutch FIOD has issued a press release regarding the arrest of four individuals and the launch of a criminal investigation into those individuals and an unnamed company operating in the Rotterdam area.

The individuals and company are suspected of being "involved in prohibited supplies or support of ships that are part of the so-called Russian shadow fleet" in breach of the EU's Russian sanctions.

Raids and searches were carried out at four homes and the company's premises.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.