29 May 2025

Prison Sentence For Breaching Russian Sanctions Nearly Doubled On Appeal

Netherlands International Law
Further to our earlier post that the Dutch Public Prosecution Service had brought an appeal seeking to extend an 18-month prison sentence for exporting sanctioned goods to Russia, the Court of Appeal in The Hague has now issued its judgment.

While most of the judgment relates to the issue of the amount of the "proceeds of crime" to be confiscated from the convicted defendant (reducing the level of confiscation from €72,697.71 to €71,582.95), the custodial sentence was also increased to detention for 1080 days, which is just under the 3 years sought by the Prosecution.

