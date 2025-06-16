ARTICLE
16 June 2025

DNB Issues Instruction To Trust Office Regarding Sanctions Compliance

DM
The Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has issued a press release relating to Erez Corporate Service B.V.
Netherlands International Law
Erez was issued an "instruction" in June 2021 by the DNB in relation to the remediation of various compliance failings, including compliance with EU sanctions.

Erez has sought to challenge, and then appeal, this instruction, but those efforts have not been successful which is why the DNB are now publishing the details of the instruction.

