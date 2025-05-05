ARTICLE
5 May 2025

Appeal Brought To Increase 18 Month Sentence For Russian Exports

DM
In an earlier post, we reported on the October 2023 sentence of an individual to 18 months in jail, and a fine of €200,000 imposed on the company operated by the individual.
Netherlands International Law
Mark Handley
It is now being reported that an appeal has been brought by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service (the "OM") seeking to increase the sentence.

The OM are seeking a three-year custodial sentence, a five-year ban from the individual acting as a director, and confiscation of €72,697.71 of the proceeds of the sanctions breaches.

It is reported that the appeal is based on the deliberate nature of the offending with the export of sanctioned goods to Russia via third countries including the Maldives and Kazakhstan.

There is no appeal in relation to the fine of €200,000 imposed on Woerd-Tech BV.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
