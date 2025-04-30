Prosecution Of Shipbuilder For Alleged Exports To Russia

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service has announced that it has charged the Dutch shipbuilding company Damen with an offence under the Dutch Sanctiewet. Other (non-sanctions) offences are also alleged.

The alleged breach of sanctions is said to have taken place in 2022 and to have involved exports to Russia of goods and technology.

The company has issued its own release which states in part:

"With regard to the suspicion of violating the Sanctions Act, Damen can report that it has always acted in accordance with the applicable sanctions packages and that full transparency has been exercised about its activities. Damen is therefore surprised that one case from June 2022 is now being submitted to the court. This is a case involving the supply of a very limited number of civilian cranes to Russia. This delivery took place within the sanctions legislation in force at the time".

