Company And Individual Convicted For Organizing Tour Groups To Crimea

Latvia's FIU has announced the successful appeal of an earlier acquittal resulting in the conviction of an individual and company for providing services related to the tourism sector in Crimea – i.e. organizing tourist trips to Crimea.

The case remains subject to further appeal.

The company was fined €10,500 and the individual sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

