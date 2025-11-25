ARTICLE
25 November 2025

Company And Individual Convicted For Organizing Tour Groups To Crimea

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Latvia International Law
Mark Handley
Latvia's FIU has announced the successful appeal of an earlier acquittal resulting in the conviction of an individual and company for providing services related to the tourism sector in Crimea – i.e. organizing tourist trips to Crimea.

The case remains subject to further appeal.

The company was fined €10,500 and the individual sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Mark Handley
