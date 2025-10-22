State Security Service Seeks Two Prosecutions Of Individuals For Alleged Russian Sanctions Breaches

Latvia's State Security Service (VDD) has issued two press releases relating to investigations in which they have asked the Prosecution Service to initiate a criminal prosecution.

The first, relates to a Russian national with Latvian residency who is alleged to have held positions of Advisor to the General Director, Director of Finance and Chief Economist for three different Russian companies. The VDD allege that holding these offices amounts to a breach of the prohibition against providing economic and governance consultancy services to Russian companies.

The second, relates to the investigation against two individuals who managed the so-called "Moscow House" in Riga. The individuals are alleged to have "dealt" with the economic resources of Moscow House by renting out its facilities, including asking such customers to pay bills on behalf of Moscow House.

The prosecution is premised on the basis that Moscow House is owned or controlled by the Moscow City Property Department, which is owned or controlled by Moscow's Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, who is a designated person under the EU's sanctions, or owned or controlled by President Putin in his official capacity.

