ARTICLE
13 November 2025

247 Administrative Penalties For Russian Trade Sanctions Breaches Since June

DM
At a conference held last week in Riga, the Director of Latvia's Customs Board, gave figures on the number of penalties imposed under new rules introduced on 10 June 2025...
Latvia International Law
At a conference held last week in Riga, the Director of Latvia's Customs Board, gave figures on the number of penalties imposed under new rules introduced on 10 June 2025 allowing administrative penalties for import/export breaches of Russian sanctions where the value of the goods was less than €10,000.

Under those rules, in addition to confiscation of the goods in question, the minimum fine for a company is €10,000 and a maximum of €30,000. For individuals the maximum fine is €10,000.

At the conference (video is here, with the figure given at 3:15), it was stated that Latvia had imposed 247 such penalties to date, although some of those are the subject of appeals.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Mark Handley
