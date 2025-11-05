Criminal Prosecution For Dealing With Designated Person's Funds

Recent reporting on a Swiss judgment has thrown light on an ongoing criminal prosecution for alleged sanctions breaches being undertaken in Czechia.

The investigation resulted in the commencement of a criminal prosecution in August 2023 against Dmitry Kalantyrsky who is alleged to have dealt with a designated person's frozen assets in 2015.

In October 2024 it was reported that the Czech Constitutional Court had dismissed a complaint brought against the prosecution, with the report noting that the allegations involve funds valued at approximately €4m, and that the designated person in question is alleged to be Arkady Rotenberg.

