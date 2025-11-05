ARTICLE
5 November 2025

Criminal Prosecution For Dealing With Designated Person's Funds

Recent reporting on a Swiss judgment has thrown light on an ongoing criminal prosecution for alleged sanctions breaches being undertaken in Czechia.
The investigation resulted in the commencement of a criminal prosecution in August 2023 against Dmitry Kalantyrsky who is alleged to have dealt with a designated person's frozen assets in 2015.

In October 2024 it was reported that the Czech Constitutional Court had dismissed a complaint brought against the prosecution, with the report noting that the allegations involve funds valued at approximately €4m, and that the designated person in question is alleged to be Arkady Rotenberg.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

