Customs board distressed Russian vessel in Swedish waters

After a Russian vessel had engine trouble and entered Swedish territorial waters, Swedish Customs boarded the vessel and commenced an investigation into whether possible sanctions or export control offences may have been committed.

The vessel, the Adler, is designated under EU sanctions, and the owner sanctioned by the US. It is reported that the cargo included arms and military equipment.

It is now being reported that the vessel has been allowed to depart Swedish waters, after the Prosecutor's Office declined to open a criminal investigation, on the basis that there was no intent to being the vessel or its goods into Sweden.

