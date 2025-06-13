ARTICLE
13 June 2025

Sweden, Estonia And Lithuania: Investigations Opened Into Funding Provided By Russian Designated Person

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Further to our earlier post regarding an investigation in Latvia into the activities of the designated Russian state entity "Pravfond", it has now been reported that a number of other investigations...
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
Further to our earlier post regarding an investigation in Latvia into the activities of the designated Russian state entity "Pravfond", it has now been reported that a number of other investigations are ongoing in relation to this entity's activities:

1) An investigation has been commenced in Sweden in relation to a school that had associations with Pravfond;

2) In Estonia a multiple investigations (by the criminal authorities and the bar association) have been opened in relation to lawyers who accepted funds from Pravfond; and

3) In Lithuania a criminal investigation has been opened (as well as one by the bar association) into lawyers who took funds from Pravfond.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
