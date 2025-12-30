Lafarge Sanctions Trial Ends With Verdict Due In April 2026

After a six-week trial, verdict in the Lafarge prosecution is now expected on 13 April 2026.

The Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office is seeking a fine of €1.125 million, as well as a fine of €4.57 million that is directly related to the alleged breaches of EU sanctions.

The prosecution is also seeking lengthy jail terms for the eight individual defendants of between 18 months and 8 years, including 6 years for the former CEO, as well as a €225,000 fine and a 10-year ban on serving in any management position in a company.

