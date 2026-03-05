In Absentia Trial Of Shadow Tanker's Captain To Start On Monday

Further to our earlier post on the French seizure of the "shadow fleet" tanker "Boracay" off western France in September 2025, it is now being reported that the trial of the captain is due to commence on Monday.

The trial is taking place in absentia, with the captain Chen Zhangjie – a Chinese national – not attending the trial in the town of Brest.

The charges allege that the Captain refused to comply with a lawful order from the French Navy to allow the inspection of the vessel.

Mr Zhangjie is represented in the trial, and it is being reported that the defence will include arguments that French law and French jurisdiction do not apply.

