ARTICLE
5 March 2026

In Absentia Trial Of Shadow Tanker's Captain To Start On Monday

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Further to our earlier post on the French seizure of the "shadow fleet" tanker "Boracay" off western France in September 2025, it is now being reported that the trial of the captain is due to commence on Monday.
France International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance topic(s)

Further to our earlier post on the French seizure of the "shadow fleet" tanker "Boracay" off western France in September 2025, it is now being reported that the trial of the captain is due to commence on Monday.

The trial is taking place in absentia, with the captain Chen Zhangjie – a Chinese national – not attending the trial in the town of Brest.

The charges allege that the Captain refused to comply with a lawful order from the French Navy to allow the inspection of the vessel.

Mr Zhangjie is represented in the trial, and it is being reported that the defence will include arguments that French law and French jurisdiction do not apply.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More