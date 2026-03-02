Sweden – Closed Criminal Investigation Into Alleged Russian Funds Transfers

Press reporting of a civil dispute between Sweden's SEB Bank and certain Russian customers associated with Olga Pavlova, the Vice-Chair of Gazprom, and relating to attempts to transfer SEK 60 million, has revealed that the same transfers had been the subject of now-concluded a preliminary criminal investigation in Sweden.

It is unclear when the investigation took place, or the basis for the conclusion that no crime had been committed.

