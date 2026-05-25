Further Arrest Relating To The Detention Of The Oil Tanker “Sea Owl I”

Swedish authorities have arrested a second crew member from the seized oil tanker Sea Owl I on suspicion of using false documents related to the vessel's purported re-registration. The Coast Guard's investigation continues to uncover irregularities in the ship's documentation following its initial seizure in March, when doubts were raised about the validity of its Comorian flag registration.

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Further to our earlier post from March regarding Sweden’s seizure of the Sea Owl I, Sweden’s Coast Guard has issued an update.

At the time of the seizure the flag was purporting to be Comorian flagged, but the Swedish authorities doubted the validity of that registration.

Following the seizure the vessel purported to re-register with another flag state. The Coast Guard’s update is reporting that a second crew member has now been arrested on suspicion of using false documents relating to the purported re-registration of the vessel.

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