Raids And Two Arrested As Part Of Russian Sanctions Breach Investigation

Swedish authorities have arrested two individuals and conducted raids across southern and western Sweden in connection with suspected violations of EU sanctions against Russia.

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The Swedish Security Service has issued a press release confirming raids on multiple residential properties in southern and western Sweden, as well as the arrest of two individuals suspected of gross violations of the EU’s sanctions against Russia.

The breaches are said to relate to the “procurement of advanced products on behalf of Russia” but no further detail has been provided at this stage.

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