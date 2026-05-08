Individual Charged And Settlement With A Related Company As Part Of Russian Sanctions Investigation

Estonian authorities have charged Oleg Bessedin with transmitting sanctioned Russian TV programs through his controlled channels in Estonia and social media platforms.

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Further to our earlier post, the Estonian Public Prosecutor has charged Oleg Bessedin on suspicion of:

“transmitting sanctioned Russian TV programs and content via TV and social media channels controlled by him in Estonia and making the sanctioned content available to other channels as well”.

He is also charged with non-violent offences against the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Estonia.

As part of the same investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office reached a settlement with an unnamed legal entity as part of which that entity made a charitable donation of €4000 to a Ukrainian support charity.

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