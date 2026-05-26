Investigation Into Exports Of 135 Trucks To Russia Referred To Prosecution And Customs’ Updated Recent Enforcement Statistics

Finnish Customs has concluded an investigation into alleged prohibited exports of trucks and trailers to Russia, forwarding the case for criminal prosecution.

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Further to our earlier post, Finnish Customs has issued a press release relating to the conclusion of an investigation, that is now being forwarded to the Prosecution District of Eastern Finland for criminal prosecution.

The investigation alleges the prohibited export of 135 trucks and 29 trailers to Russia in breach of the EU’s sanctions. The vehicles are said to be valued at €17.5 million.

The Finnish exporting company declared that the exports were bound for Kazakhstan and Turkey via Russia, but the investigation showed the vehicle remained in Russia.

The same press release gives updated statistics on Finnish Customs’ recent enforcement activity with 58 cases between the start of 2025 and March 2026.

In 2025 the following offences (which are of differing levels of severity) were registered:

26 non-aggravated regulation offences;

17 aggravated regulation offences; and

3 non-aggravated sanctions offences.

Between January and March 2026 Customs registered the following:

2 non-aggravated regulation offences;

6 aggravated regulation offences;

1 non-aggravated sanctions offence; and

3 aggravated sanctions offences.

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