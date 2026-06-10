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10 June 2026

Two Charged With Sanctioned Exports Of Dual-use Goods To Russia

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Poland's Agency for Internal Security has charged two individuals with illegally exporting dual-use goods to Russia through Turkey, violating EU sanctions. The suspects allegedly purchased CNC machine tools and thermal chambers in Germany, routing them through Poland before attempting shipment to Russia via Turkey. Both individuals face potential sentences of at least three years and asset confiscation.
Poland International Law
Mark Handley
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Poland’s ABW (Agency for Internal Security) has issued a press release related to the charging of two individuals, Eduard K. and Krzysztof J.,on suspicion of exporting dual use goods to Russia in breach of the EU’s sanctions.

The equipment was a CNC machine tool and a thermal chamber for metalworking. The equipment was purchased in Germany and transported to Poland before being shipped to Turkey for further export into Russia.

The goods were stopped from being exported and the two suspects have been detained since September last year.

The press release notes the availability of a sentence of not less than three years as well as confiscations.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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Mark Handley
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