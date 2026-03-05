Six Individuals Charged With Exporting Drone-Making Machinery To Russia

Poland's Internal Security Agency has issued a press release announcing that six individuals have been charged on suspicion of exporting machinery for the manufacture of drones to Russia, via Belarus, in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The charges follow raids conducted on 18 February.

The individuals include 4 Belarus nationals and two Poles, and the machinery is described as a device for the production of integrated circuits.

Three of the suspects have been ordered to remain in custody, while the other three were released on bail subject to supervision and a ban on leaving Poland.

