5 March 2026

Six Individuals Charged With Exporting Drone-Making Machinery To Russia

DM
Poland International Law
Mark Handley
Poland's Internal Security Agency has issued a press release announcing that six individuals have been charged on suspicion of exporting machinery for the manufacture of drones to Russia, via Belarus, in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The charges follow raids conducted on 18 February.

The individuals include 4 Belarus nationals and two Poles, and the machinery is described as a device for the production of integrated circuits.

Three of the suspects have been ordered to remain in custody, while the other three were released on bail subject to supervision and a ban on leaving Poland.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Mark Handley
