Lengthy Jail Terms For Machinery Exports To Russia

Further to our earlier post, relating to two brothers pleading guilty to sanctions offences mid-trial, the court in Germany has now sentenced (and here in German) the pair.

The younger brother was sentenced to 4 years and one month, and the elder brother to 3 years and 10 months. This was part of a plea deal in which, according to reports, admissions were also made in relation to offences that did not form part of the prosecution.

The convictions relate to 65 exports to Russia via, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan, of a total of €833,000 worth of engineering equipment and machinery used in weapons manufacturing.