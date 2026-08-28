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28 August 2026

Lengthy Jail Terms For Machinery Exports To Russia

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Two brothers in Germany have been sentenced to prison terms exceeding three years each for illegally exporting engineering equipment and machinery to Russia. The convictions stem from 65 shipments worth €833,000 that were routed through Turkey and Kyrgyzstan, with the equipment ultimately used in weapons manufacturing.
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Mark Handley
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Further to our earlier post, relating to two brothers pleading guilty to sanctions offences mid-trial, the court in Germany has now sentenced (and here in German) the pair.

The younger brother was sentenced to 4 years and one month, and the elder brother to 3 years and 10 months. This was part of a plea deal in which, according to reports, admissions were also made in relation to offences that did not form part of the prosecution.

The convictions relate to 65 exports to Russia via, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan, of a total of €833,000 worth of engineering equipment and machinery used in weapons manufacturing.

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Mark Handley
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