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5 June 2026

Trial Starts Of Brothers Suspected Of Russian Exports Of Engineering Equipment

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Two brothers face trial for allegedly orchestrating 65 mechanical engineering exports to Russia valued at approximately €833,000 by concealing the true destination through shell companies in Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.
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Mark Handley
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On Friday the trail commenced of two brothers suspected of their role in 65 exports to Russia in the mechanical engineering sector said to be valued at c. €833,000.

The brothers were each managing directors of the exporting company.

A separate prosecution is underway against the father.

The exports to Russia were, it is alleged, masked through exports to shell companies in Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

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Mark Handley
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