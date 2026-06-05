Trial Starts Of Brothers Suspected Of Russian Exports Of Engineering Equipment

- within Law Department Performance topic(s)
- in European Union
On Friday the trail commenced of two brothers suspected of their role in 65 exports to Russia in the mechanical engineering sector said to be valued at c. €833,000.
The brothers were each managing directors of the exporting company.
A separate prosecution is underway against the father.
The exports to Russia were, it is alleged, masked through exports to shell companies in Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.
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