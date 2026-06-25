Trial Begins In Prosecution For Exporting Trucks And Trailers To Russia

- in European Union
Further to our earlier post regarding the prosecution for exporting 135 trucks and 29 trailers from Finland to Russia, it is being reported that the criminal trial has started this week in Helsinki.
The prosecution are seeking a four year jail term for the individual and a fine for the company involved.
It is alleged that in 2022 and 2023 the vehicles were declared as bound for Kazakhstan and Türkiye and only transiting via Russia, but were actually exported to Russia.
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