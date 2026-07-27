SIS Alert Deletion: How To Remove A Schengen Alert

How to verify and request the deletion of an SIS alert: procedure, documents, timeframes, and legal assistance.

For anyone seeking to obtain a visa for Europe, enter the Schengen Area, or move to a European country, an SIS alert may lead to a visa refusal, refusal of entry at the border, or additional checks by the competent authorities.

It may concern an arrest warrant, searches for missing persons, or stolen goods.

Depending on the type of alert, the SIS may result in refusal of entry into the Schengen Area, police checks, judicial measures, or the tracing of wanted persons and objects.

What is an alert in the Schengen Information System

An alert in the Schengen Information System (SIS) is a European alert entered by police or judicial authorities.

The SIS is a large information system shared by all Schengen States (plus some associated States), containing alerts on persons and objects and used for security purposes, border checks, and police/judicial cooperation between States.

SIS alerts may be amended or deleted after the appropriate checks.

To request the deletion of an alert in the Schengen Information System (SIS), it is necessary to submit a formal application to the State that entered the alert because, having entered it, it is the only State that can amend or delete it.

When an SIS Alert can create problems

Deleting an alert can result in greater freedom of movement.

An alert in the Schengen Information System is important because:

it is shared among the authorities of all Member States, affecting border checks and judicial cooperation.

it has a personal and professional impact: entry bans, detentions, bureaucratic difficulties, and reputational risk.

Common types of alerts include:

requests for arrest/extradition,

search and surrender for judicial purposes,

searches for missing persons,

alerts for persons who do not comply with residence obligations.

The presence of an alert in the Schengen Information System (SIS) may have significant consequences: entry bans, restrictive measures affecting persons or vehicles.

How to find out whether you are flagged in the SIS

A Schengen visa refusal or refusal of entry at the border may be signs of the presence of an SIS alert, but they do not constitute automatic proof of it.

For this reason, it is necessary to submit a data access request and verify which authority entered any alert.

To verify your position, request the correction or deletion of an alert on Italian territory, you can:

Preliminary check: to find out whether there are data concerning you, you can submit a data access request.

In Italy, requests for access, rectification, or deletion must be addressed to the Ministry of the Interior, while the Italian Data Protection Authority may intervene in the event of no response or an unsatisfactory response.

Official procedure : you can submit a formal request by post, certified email (PEC), or in person at police headquarters and diplomatic missions (e.g., the Italian State Police).

: you can submit a formal request by post, certified email (PEC), or in person at police headquarters and diplomatic missions (e.g., the Italian State Police). Deletion: if the alert was issued due to an identification error, revocation of the expulsion order, or cessation of the security reasons, you will need to submit a formal request for revocation to the authority that issued the initial measure, as described in sector-specific guides

There is no centralized public register, so the first concrete step to take in order to request deletion is to verify your data to find out which authority issued the measure.

How to submit an SIS deletion request in Italy

In Italy, requests for access to, rectification, or deletion of SIS data must be addressed to the Ministry of the Interior, Department of Public Security, Central Directorate of Criminal Police, V N.SIS pision.

If no response is received, or if the response is unsatisfactory, the Italian Data Protection Authority has an oversight role and may intervene.

A request may also be submitted through the consular or diplomatic mission in the country of origin.

The SIS deletion request procedure is pided into two main stages:

Data access (verification) – Before requesting deletion, you must ascertain the content of the alert. Deletion request – Once the State that entered the alert has been identified (e.g., an entry ban issued by another country in the area), you must contact that State directly.

For submission, the language of the request depends on the competent State. In Italy, for complaints to the Data Protection Authority, it is advisable to use Italian, English, or French.

In cross-border cases, official translations of documents may need to be prepared.

Legal support: it is often advisable to rely on a law firm specializing in immigration or international law to manage the procedure and any translations.

Who can delete a Schengen alert

Deletion may be ordered by the State that entered the alert.

The person concerned, or his or her legal representative, may request rectification or deletion when the data are inaccurate, unlawful, or no longer justified.

When it is possible to request deletion from the SIS

Concrete grounds must underpin a request for deletion from the SIS:

Termination of the legal basis (e.g., end of detention, dismissal of the proceedings, cancellation of the arrest warrant).

Material errors or inaccurate data entered in the SIS.

Violation of fundamental rights or lack of procedural safeguards at the time of entry.

Expiry of the time limits provided for by the legislation (the alert is no longer justified).

Mistaken Identity or Inaccurate Data

In the event of mistaken identity or inaccurate data in the Schengen Information System (SIS), you have the legal right to request the rectification or deletion of the incorrect data.

To start the procedure, you must contact the central authority of the Member State that entered the alert, because only the country that entered it has the power to amend or remove it.

What happens after the request:

Verification -> the authority examines the documents submitted and cross-checks the data to establish the mistaken identity.

-> the authority examines the documents submitted and cross-checks the data to establish the mistaken identity. Database update -> if the error is confirmed, the State proceeds to rectify the inaccurate data or to delete the alert entirely from the central system.

-> if the error is confirmed, the State proceeds to rectify the inaccurate data or to delete the alert entirely from the central system. In case of refusal -> if there is no response or the request is denied, a complaint to the competent supervisory authority or an appeal before the competent judicial authority may be considered, in accordance with the applicable national legislation.

Revocation of the expulsion order or entry ban

In the event of revocation of the expulsion order or entry ban, the alert in the Schengen Information System (SIS) loses its legal basis and must be deleted.

The persistence of the block in the database, despite revocation of the administrative or judicial act, constitutes an error that unlawfully restricts your freedom of movement.

The principle of automatic deletion

If the measure underlying the alert is revoked, annulled, or ceases to have effect, the SIS alert must be reviewed and, when it is no longer justified, updated or deleted without delay by the State that entered it. In practice, however, administrative delays may occur, this is why it is often necessary to submit a documented formal application.

Expiry or cessation of the grounds for the alert

In the event of time expiry or cessation of the grounds, the alert in the Schengen Information System (SIS) loses legal effect and must be deleted or reviewed.

Indeed, the EU Regulation establishes that data may not be stored in the database beyond the time strictly necessary to satisfy the purposes for which they were entered.

Maximum retention periods (automatic expiry)

SIS data may remain in the system only for as long as necessary for the purpose of the alert.

According to the European Commission:

alerts for arrest and missing persons must be reviewed within 5 years;

alerts on return decisions and refusal of entry and stay within 5 years;

alerts relating to persons sought to assist with judicial proceedings within 3 years;

alerts for discreet, inquiry, or specific checks and those relating to minors or vulnerable persons at risk within 1 year.

alerts on objects to be seized or used as evidence must be reviewed within 10 years, or within shorter periods for certain categories of objects.

When the grounds “cease” before expiry

The alert must be removed before the time limit expires if one of the following events occurs:

Regularization of status : obtaining a regular residence permit or visa in a Member State (following consultation between the countries concerned).

: obtaining a regular or visa in a Member State (following consultation between the countries concerned). Acquisition of citizenship : the flagged non-EU citizen acquires the citizenship of an EU country , causing the requirements for an entry ban on foreigners to lapse.

: the flagged non-EU citizen acquires the , causing the requirements for an entry ban on foreigners to lapse. Extinction of the offence or compliance: cessation of investigative needs, revocation of the arrest warrant, or final acquittal in criminal proceedings.

How to request deletion due to cessation or expiry

If the system does not update automatically and the alert persists unlawfully, you must take formal action.

If the entry is Italian: submit a formal application to the Ministry of the Interior.

If the entry is foreign: contact the SIRENE Bureau of the Member State of origin.

In summary: practical procedure for SIS deletion

Preliminary check: obtain a copy of the alert or an information extract, ascertain the authority that entered the data.

Formal request to the authority that entered the alert: state the reasons for the request and attach documents (dismissal order, revocation measure, identity documents, …).

Involvement of the national central authority (filter and procedural oversight).

In case of refusal: judicial appeal (competent national court) or request for administrative review.

Monitoring: verify that deletion has taken place and check that the alert no longer appears in national systems.

What to do based on the type of SIS problem

Situation What to do Schengen visa refusal Request access to SIS data and verify any alert Mistaken identity Request rectification or deletion of inaccurate data Revocation of expulsion or entry ban Submit an application for update or deletion No response from the authority Consider a complaint to the Data Protection Authority or administrative/judicial remedies Alert entered by another Schengen State Contact the State that created the alert

Indicative timeframes for SIS deletion

The European Commission clarifies that SIS data may remain in the system only as long as necessary for the purpose of the alert.

Some alerts must be reviewed within specific time limits: for example, arrest and missing persons within 5 years, return decisions and refusal of entry within 5 years, discreet or specific checks within 1 year.

In general, after requesting deletion from the SIS, timeframes vary depending on the Member State and the complexity of the case.

Prompt action is essential to avoid prolonged consequences.

What to do if SIS deletion is denied

If the request for deletion from the SIS is rejected, one of the following options may be pursued:

Administrative appeal before the competent national authority.

Judicial appeal before the national court on the grounds that the entry is unlawful.

Through cooperation tools: request correction in the SIS through the central authority, report violations to European supervisory bodies.

In more complex cases, when the alert affects fundamental rights or derives from unlawful measures, remedies before the competent national administrative or judicial authorities may be considered.

Only in specific cases, and where the requirements are met, issues of European or Convention law may arise.

Documents and useful information to gather

Copies of judicial or administrative measures proving the cessation of the reasons for the entry.

Identity documents and proof of nationality.

Official communications received at borders or from the police authority.

Any evidence of errors in the personal data entered.

How an international law firm can help you

An international law firm can assist you with:

reconstructing the documentary chain and verifying the lawfulness of the entry.

drafting and sending formal deletion requests to the competent national authorities.

assistance in dealings with the competent national authorities and, in cases involving more than one State, with the corresponding foreign administrative or judicial channels.

initiating administrative or judicial appeals, with experience before national courts and in European case law.

monitoring the procedure until removal from the SIS is confirmed and carrying out post-deletion checks in national databases.

If you suspect that there is an SIS alert against you, the Immigration Department of Boccadutri International Law Firm can assist you in verifying your position and preparing requests to the competent authorities.

FAQ on Deleting an SIS alert

How do I find out if I am flagged in the SIS?

It is possible to submit a request for access to the personal data contained in the Schengen Information System. In Italy, the request must be addressed to the Ministry of the Interior, Department of Public Security, Central Directorate of Criminal Police, V N.SIS pision.

Who can delete an SIS alert?

Deletion may be carried out by the State that entered the alert. Other States may receive requests or transmit information, but updating or deleting the alert is the responsibility of the country that created it.

When can deletion of a Schengen alert be requested?

Deletion may be requested when the data are inaccurate, when the alert was entered unlawfully, when the measure underlying the alert has been revoked, or when the reasons justifying the alert no longer exist.

How long does an alert remain in the SIS?

It depends on the type of alert. Data may remain in the system only for the time necessary for the purpose of the alert and must be reviewed periodically according to the rules laid down by European legislation.

What happens if the deletion request is rejected?

If the request is rejected or receives no response, a complaint to the competent personal data protection authority and, where appropriate, an appeal before the competent administrative or judicial authority may be considered.

Can a lawyer directly delete an SIS alert?

No. A lawyer cannot directly delete the alert, but can reconstruct the origin of the alert, verify the lawfulness of the measure, prepare the request for access, rectification, or deletion, and assist the client in dealings with the competent authorities.

Can I enter another Schengen Country if I am flagged in the SIS?

It depends on the type of alert. If the alert concerns a refusal of entry or stay, it may prevent access to the Schengen Area even in States other than the one that entered the alert. In other cases, the alert may lead to checks, verifications, or specific measures by the competent authorities.