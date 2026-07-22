Navigating Cyprus' Evolving Foreign Direct Investment Screening Regime

Cyprus has introduced a Foreign Direct Investment screening framework that adds a new layer of regulatory oversight to cross-border transactions in strategic sectors. The regime extends beyond immediate investing entities to examine ultimate ownership structures, meaning EU-incorporated subsidiaries may still trigger notification requirements if third-country control exists higher in the corporate chain.

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is the largest law firm in Cyprus and a leading firm in the South-East Mediterranean region, with a network of offices across Cyprus (Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos), Belgium (Brussels), Czech Republic (Prague), Romania (Budapest) and Ukraine (Kiev). A dynamic team of lawyers and legal experts deliver strategic legal solutions to clients operating in key industries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, India, USA, South America, and China. The firm is renowned for its expertise and jurisdictional knowledge across a broad spectrum of practice areas, spanning all major transactional and market disciplines, while also managing the largest and most challenging cross-border assignments. It is a premier practice of choice for leading Cypriot banks and financial institutions, preeminent foreign commercial and development banks, multinational corporations, global technology firms, international law firms, private equity funds, credit agencies, and asset managers.

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Cyprus' Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) screening framework has introduced an additional regulatory consideration for cross-border investments involving strategically significant sectors. As transactions become increasingly international in nature and ownership structures more complex, early assessment of potential FDI filing requirements is becoming an integral part of transaction planning.

The practical application of the new regime is already beginning to emerge through transactions requiring regulatory assessment. In this context, Elias Neocleous and Co LLC recently assisted a well-known technology company with advice on the preparation and submission of an FDI Notification to the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Cyprus, providing valuable insight into the practical application of the new regime.

The notification process requires a comprehensive review of the proposed transaction, the investor's ownership and control structure, the target's activities, and the supporting corporate documentation prescribed by the legislation. In addition to the prescribed information as a strategic matter, we advised the client to include also an overview of the transaction and its connection to Cyprus in order to assist the competent authority and facilitate its assessment as to whether the proposed transaction falls within the scope of the FDI screening regime.

A particularly significant feature of the regime is that the analysis extends beyond the immediate investing entity. The use of an EU-incorporated subsidiary or holding company does not remove an investment from the scope of the screening framework. Instead, the competent authority will consider the ultimate ownership and control of the investor, meaning that third-country ownership or control higher up the corporate structure may still give rise to notification requirements.

Accordingly, parties should not assume that the use of an EU acquisition vehicle or intermediate holding company will avoid the notification requirement where ultimate ownership or effective control remains with a third-country investor. The competent authority is expected to examine the wider ownership and control chain to determine whether the transaction falls within the scope of the screening regime.

This engagement reflects our continued involvement in advising on Cyprus' evolving foreign investment framework. As Cyprus' FDI regime continues to develop alongside the broader European investment screening landscape, investors and transaction advisers should consider potential filing obligations at an early stage of any transaction.

Identifying FDI considerations during the planning phase can help avoid unnecessary delays, facilitate smoother regulatory engagement, and support transaction certainty. As regulatory scrutiny of foreign investment continues to evolve, understanding both the procedural requirements and timing implications of the screening process will remain an important aspect of successfully executing cross-border investments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.