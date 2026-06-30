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30 June 2026

Detention Of Oil Tanker “Deliver” In The Mediterranean

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The French Navy has intercepted a Russian oil tanker operating under a Cameroonian flag off the coast of Sicily, marking another enforcement action against vessels suspected of evading international sanctions.
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Mark Handley
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President Macron has confirmed that the French Navy on Tuesday detained the oil tanker, the Deliver off the coast of Sicily.

The vessel was sailing from Primorsk in Russia and is reported to have been flying a Cameroonian flag.

The vessel has been been moved to an anchorage for inspections to take place.

Our Shadow Fleet detention tracker has been updated.

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