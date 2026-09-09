Extradition Of Russian National To The US Approved To Face Sanctions Charges

Sweden's Supreme Court has approved the extradition of a Russian national to the United States on charges related to allegedly circumventing sanctions by exporting military components to Russia through Hong Kong. The case highlights international cooperation in enforcing export controls and trade sanctions against Russia.

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It is being reported (here, behind a paywall), the Sweden’s Supreme Court has approved an request for a Russian national to be extradited to the United States to face charges arising from the alleged export of military components to Russia via Hong Kong.

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