Update On Confiscation Proceedings Relating To The Crude Cargo Of Detained Tanker, The Eventin

German Customs has discontinued efforts to expedite the confiscation of 99,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from the detained tanker Eventin, shifting the legal battle to proceedings initiated by the ship's owner.

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Further to our earlier post relating to the detention of the tanker Eventin by Germany in January 2025, press reporting has provided an update on the progress of the efforts by German Customs to confiscate and sell the 99,000 metric tonnes of crude on board.

It appears that Customs have decided to discontinue efforts to expedite the confiscation, with the issues relating to the confiscation, of whether any sanctions offence was committed, and whether the vessel, which was suffering engine trouble, was entitled to sail into German waters to obtain safe refuge, will be determined in the respective proceedings brought by the ship’s owner, Laliya Shipping Corp in March and April of this year.

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