EU – Further Sanctioned Oil Tanker, The MV Sun, Boarded In Mediterranean

The EU's naval operation EUNAVFOR MED Irini has conducted another boarding of a sanctioned oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea. An Italian naval vessel inspected the MV Sun south of Sicily to verify its flag status, marking the third such operation reported in recent weeks targeting vessels suspected of involvement in sanctions evasion.

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Further to our earlier posts (here and here) regarding the tanker boardings by the EU’s operation EUNAVFOR MED Irini, it is being reported that yesterday the same EU operation has boarded the sanctioned tanker MV Sun south of Sicily.

The boarding was conducted by an Italian naval vessel on behalf of the EU operation.

The inspection was to verify and determine the flag status of the vessel, and the vessel does not appear to have been detained.

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