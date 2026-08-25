Two Convicted For Exporting Sanctioned Machinery To Russia

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Further to our previous post, it is now being reported that the Austrian investigation into suspected exports of CNC machines has ended in two criminal convictions.
A 28 year old was the director and shareholder in the Vienna-based company involved. He received a 21 month sentence of which 19 months were suspended. He was released upon his conviction having already served more than two months in detention.
The second defendant was a 24-year old who dealt with the company’s accounts and was also a shareholder. She was given a 15-month suspended sentence.
Both had pleaded guilty to the charges.
The reporting makes no mention of a financial fine, or of any confiscation of the proceeds of crime.
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