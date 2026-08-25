Two Convicted For Exporting Sanctioned Machinery To Russia

Two individuals connected to a Vienna-based company have been convicted in Austria for their roles in the suspected illegal export of CNC machines, with sentences ranging from 15 to 21 months. The case, which began with raids and arrests, concluded with both defendants pleading guilty to the charges, though details about financial penalties or asset confiscation remain unclear.

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Further to our previous post, it is now being reported that the Austrian investigation into suspected exports of CNC machines has ended in two criminal convictions.

A 28 year old was the director and shareholder in the Vienna-based company involved. He received a 21 month sentence of which 19 months were suspended. He was released upon his conviction having already served more than two months in detention.

The second defendant was a 24-year old who dealt with the company’s accounts and was also a shareholder. She was given a 15-month suspended sentence.

Both had pleaded guilty to the charges.

The reporting makes no mention of a financial fine, or of any confiscation of the proceeds of crime.

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