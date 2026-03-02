ARTICLE
2 March 2026

Financial Market Authority Partially Suspends Crypto Exchange Over Lack Of AML And Sanctions Compliance Officers

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Austria's Financial Market Authority has announced that its has partially suspended its approval for KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH under the EU's Markets in Crypto Assets regulations.
Austria International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance topic(s)

Austria's Financial Market Authority has announced that its has partially suspended its approval for KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH under the EU's Markets in Crypto Assets regulations.

The suspension means that KuCoin is unable to take on new customers, conclude new contracts, or offer new services.

The suspension is based on the the loss, without replacement, of a Anti-Money Laundering Officer and a Sanctions Compliance Officer.

The FMA has stated that the suspension will remain in place while those positions remain unfilled.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More