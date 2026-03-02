Financial Market Authority Partially Suspends Crypto Exchange Over Lack Of AML And Sanctions Compliance Officers

Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:

Austria's Financial Market Authority has announced that its has partially suspended its approval for KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH under the EU's Markets in Crypto Assets regulations.

The suspension means that KuCoin is unable to take on new customers, conclude new contracts, or offer new services.

The suspension is based on the the loss, without replacement, of a Anti-Money Laundering Officer and a Sanctions Compliance Officer.

The FMA has stated that the suspension will remain in place while those positions remain unfilled.