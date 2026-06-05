Prosecution Of Group Exporting Goods To Belarus

Polish authorities have uncovered a sophisticated smuggling operation involving sanctioned goods being exported to Belarus through falsified documentation and customs corruption.

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It is being reported (here and here) that the Polish authorities have arrested and imposed bail and travel restrictions on several members of a ring suspected of exports of sanctioned goods to Belarus.

Also arrested, and a search conducted at her house, was a Polish Customs official who is alleged to have taken bribes in return for allowing goods to be exported without inspections.

The exporters are said to have used two sets of paperwork, with Polish Customs shown export documents for food and beverage products, and Belarusian customs shown accurate paperwork for the sanctioned spare parts and other engineering products.

The exports are said to have taken placed between June 2025 and April 2026 using the Kukuryki-Kazlovichy border crossing.

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