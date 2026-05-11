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11 May 2026

Publication Of Sanctions Enforcement Statistics Including 138 Fines Imposed

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The government of Poland has issued a press release detailing its efforts to date on the enforcement of the EU’s sanctions against Russia and Belarus.
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Mark Handley
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The government of Poland has issued a press release detailing its efforts to date on the enforcement of the EU’s sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

My thanks to Dr Marcin Lukowski for drawing this release to the blog’s attention.

To date Poland has:

  • imposed fines of PLN 74.4m (c. €18m) across 138 separate fining decisions; and
  • in the first quarter of 2026 there are:
    • 191 pending cases;
    • 122 cases where an individual has been identified as a suspect (“charged” in Polish terminology);
    • 13 indictments filed; and
    • 10 final judgments.

The government also states that it has frozen €546.2m in assets, and that nearly 56% of all EU customs alerts originate from Poland.

As per our earlier post from September 2025 – at that stage Poland had imposed 42 fines for a total of PLN 26.6m or €6.2m, meaning the number of fines, and the value of fines imposed, has nearly tripled since September last year.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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