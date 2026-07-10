Competition And Regulated Markets - Trade Law

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Arthur Cox provides comprehensive legal guidance on customs and international trade law, helping Irish and international clients navigate complex regulatory frameworks including customs classification, export controls, and evolving sanctions regimes. The firm's integrated approach combines customs expertise with sanctions and export control specialization to ensure businesses maintain full compliance across multiple jurisdictions.
within Law Department Performance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
We advise Irish and international clients on customs and international trade law, including providing strategic guidance on customs classification and valuation, rules of origin, special procedures (such as warehousing), export controls and sanctions regimes. We also advise clients on evolving tariff structures and sector specific levies to ensure compliance.
We work closely with our Sanctions and Export Control Group to monitor EU sanctions frameworks and advise clients on related matters, as well as helping businesses comply with export control regulations.
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.