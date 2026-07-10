Competition And Regulated Markets - Trade Law

We advise Irish and international clients on customs and international trade law, including providing strategic guidance on customs classification and valuation, rules of origin, special procedures (such as warehousing), export controls and sanctions regimes. We also advise clients on evolving tariff structures and sector specific levies to ensure compliance.

We work closely with our Sanctions and Export Control Group to monitor EU sanctions frameworks and advise clients on related matters, as well as helping businesses comply with export control regulations.