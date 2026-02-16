CBSA Investigating OCTG From Austria!

On February 2, 2026, the Canada Border Services Agency ("CBSA") issued a Notice of Initiation of Investigation under the Special Import Measures Act ("SIMA") in respect of the alleged dumping of certain oil and gas well casing from Austria. This investigation was prompted by a joint complaint filed by a manufacturer in Alberta.

The goods under investigation are more specifically described as:

Oil and gas well casing and green tube casing, made of carbon or alloy steel, welded or seamless, heat-treated or not heat-treated, regardless of end finish, having an outside diameter from 4 ½" inches to 9 5/8" inches (114.3 mm to 245.2 mm), meeting or supplied to meet American Petroleum Institute (API) specification 5CT or equivalent and/or enhanced proprietary standards, in all grades, originating in or exported from the Republic of Austria.

The following are excluded from Subject Goods:

Drill pipe, pup joints, unattached couplings, coupling stock, insulated tubing and vacuum insulated tubing and stainless steel casing containing 10.5 percent or more by weight of chromium.

Further details on the Subject Goods and exclusions can be found in the notice itself.

Parallel CITT Investigation

On February 3, 2026, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the "CITT") issued a notice initiating a preliminary injury inquiry in respect of the same Subject Goods, a parallel process to determine whether the alleged dumping has caused or is threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry.

Why Do I Care?

If the CBSA and CITT ultimately conclude that dumping of the Subject Goods has caused injury or is threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry, Anti-Dumping Duties ("ADDs") will be imposed, effectively increasing the costs of the Subject Goods.

Anti-dumping investigations offer Canadian importers and foreign exporters and producers the opportunity to participate in the CBSA investigation and obtain their own specific Normal Values, which are preferable to the ADDs payable on imports from producers who do not have Normal Values.

It may also be possible to request a product exclusion from the CITT on the basis that certain goods are unique and the Canadian industry is incapable of manufacturing a substitutable product.

Notably, the Subject Goods are a subset of those investigated in 2021. That investigation concluded with no ADDs being imposed, although there is no assurance that outcome will be repeated.

What is the Timeline for Next Steps?

Under SIMA the matter will proceed along two parallel tracks:

The CBSA will send out Requests for Information: Importers must respond by February 23 rd , and exporters by March 12 th ;

, and exporters by March 12 ; The CITT requires any interested participants and their counsel to file Forms with the CITT by February 16th, and any opposing submissions must be filed by noon on March 3rd.

The CITT's preliminary determination is expected by April 2, 2026, and CBSA's preliminary determination is expected by May 4, 2026, each followed by a Statement of Reasons 15 days later.

How do I get involved?

Specialized legal advice is generally required. Given the strict timelines, and amount of work involved in responding to CBSA and CITT questionnaires, any parties potentially impacted should contact their lawyers immediately to discuss next steps – regardless of whether you have received a questionnaire!

Key point Dumping Investigations and Injury Inquiries have tight timelines. Get involved before it is too late!

Download a PDF copy of this Blog here.



