ARTICLE
5 March 2026

Belgium – Trial Of Three Individuals For Dual-use Exports To Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Further to our post from last week regarding the prosecution of a Russian national in Belgium, for Russian sanctions breaches...
Worldwide International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance topic(s)

Further to our post from last week regarding the prosecution of a Russian national in Belgium, for Russian sanctions breaches, it is now being reported that the prosecution is targeting three individuals.

The second suspect is the son of Viktor Labin (the first defendant). He is said to be currently living in Russia and the subject of an international arrest warrant.

The third suspect is currently out in bail.

The dual-use goods said to have been exported to Russia include iron, alumina, yttrium oxide, and explosive propagation detectors.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More