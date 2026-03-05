Belgium – Trial Of Three Individuals For Dual-use Exports To Russia

Further to our post from last week regarding the prosecution of a Russian national in Belgium, for Russian sanctions breaches, it is now being reported that the prosecution is targeting three individuals.

The second suspect is the son of Viktor Labin (the first defendant). He is said to be currently living in Russia and the subject of an international arrest warrant.

The third suspect is currently out in bail.

The dual-use goods said to have been exported to Russia include iron, alumina, yttrium oxide, and explosive propagation detectors.

