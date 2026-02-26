Prosecution For Alleged Sanctioned Exports To Russian Military

Following a raid conducted in June 2025, the Belgian authorities have detained Russian national Viktor Labin pending investigation of alleged breaches of Russian sanctions.

It is now being reported that trial in the prosecution is scheduled to begin on 26 February 2026.

It is alleged that he was responsible for exporting machinery and devices for use by the Russian military or in manufacturing.

