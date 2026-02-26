ARTICLE
26 February 2026

Prosecution For Alleged Sanctioned Exports To Russian Military

DM
Following a raid conducted in June 2025, the Belgian authorities have detained Russian national Viktor Labin pending investigation of alleged breaches of Russian sanctions.
Belgium International Law
It is now being reported that trial in the prosecution is scheduled to begin on 26 February 2026.

It is alleged that he was responsible for exporting machinery and devices for use by the Russian military or in manufacturing.

