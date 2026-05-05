Belgium – Seizure Of Planned Exports Of Military Goods Bound For Israel

The Belgian authorities have intercepted a shipment at Liège airport of 33 crates of military goods to be exported to Israel without an appropriate export licence.

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The Belgian authorities have intercepted a shipment at Liège airport of 33 crates of military goods to be exported to Israel without an appropriate export licence.

The goods were transiting through Belgium having been shipped from the UK.

The goods are stated to have included: “lasers, sights, fire control systems and parts for fighter jets”.

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