Criminal Investigation Opened After North Sea Seizure Of Tanker "Ethera"

On Saturday night a combined operation of the Belgian and French military (see here and here) saw the seizure of the sanctioned "shadow fleet" tanker the Ethera in the North Sea.

The tanker has since been brought to Zeebrugge .

It is being reported that a criminal investigation has been opened, and it is alleged that the vessel was falsely claiming to have a Guinea flag.

The vessel’s captain, reported as a Russian national, has been questioned.

