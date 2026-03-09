ARTICLE
9 March 2026

Public Prosecutor Opens 26 Investigations Into Russian Sanctions Breaches

DM
It is being reported that the Portuguese Public Prosecutor's Office has opened 26 criminal investigations into possible Russian sanctions breaches since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.
No further information is provided as to the nature of the alleged offending or the current state of progress of those investigations.

It is also reported that the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) has "been monitoring and assessing presence in Portugal of elements connected, directly or indirectly with Vladimir Putin's regime".

