Sanctions Enforcement Data From Customs For The First Quarter Of 2026

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A few weeks ago, Latvia’s Customs Service published data on its sanctions enforcement actions for the first quarter of 2026.
This includes:
- 161 shipments destined for prohibited export to Russia and Belarus were stopped;
- 26 shipments intended for prohibited import from Russia and Belarus were stopped;
- 43 attempts to export cash to Russia were prevented;
- 42 cases of violation by individuals using the postal service;
- 29 administrative proceedings were commenced for violations of sanctions; and
- 18 cases were referred to initiate criminal prosecutions.
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.[View Source]