Sanctions Enforcement Data From Customs For The First Quarter Of 2026

Latvia's Customs Service has released enforcement statistics revealing hundreds of sanctions violations detected in the first quarter of 2026, including stopped shipments to Russia and Belarus, prevented cash exports, and initiated criminal prosecutions. The data provides insight into the scale and nature of sanctions evasion attempts being intercepted at Latvia's borders.

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A few weeks ago, Latvia’s Customs Service published data on its sanctions enforcement actions for the first quarter of 2026.

This includes:

161 shipments destined for prohibited export to Russia and Belarus were stopped;

26 shipments intended for prohibited import from Russia and Belarus were stopped;

43 attempts to export cash to Russia were prevented;

42 cases of violation by individuals using the postal service;

29 administrative proceedings were commenced for violations of sanctions; and

18 cases were referred to initiate criminal prosecutions.

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