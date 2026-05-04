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4 May 2026

Latvia – Company Liquidated And Director Fined, And Second Company Fined For Russian Sanctions Breaches

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It is being reported that the Latvian authorities have entered into settlement agreements with two companies and a director of one of the companies in relation to resolving prosecutions for breaches of the EU’s Russian sanctions.
Latvia International Law
Mark Handley
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It is being reported that the Latvian authorities have entered into settlement agreements with two companies and a director of one of the companies in relation to resolving prosecutions for breaches of the EU’s Russian sanctions.

The director of the company to be liquidated was fined €10,140 and the second company was fined €17,940.

The first company (unnamed) had accepted an order to ship to Russia Buchholz relays and control relays designed to protect transformers, with a total value of €161,352.

The exporter approached a customs broker (the second unnamed company) to assist with the shipments to Russia. The broker was not told, and nor did it make enquiries, about the prohibited status of the goods.

The shipment did not proceed, but was stopped after an export declaration was made at the Riga Free Port.

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Mark Handley
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