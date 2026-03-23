11 Year Jail Sentence For Exporting Starlink Kits To The Russian Military

The Latvia Prosecutor’s office has secured a conviction and 11-year jail term against an Azerbaijani national.

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The Latvia Prosecutor’s office has secured a conviction and 11-year jail term against an Azerbaijani national.

Three other defendants (including two Latvian nationals) are to be tried separately.

The man was convicted for his role in exporting dozens of Starlink Mini Kits to the Russian military, as well as “other goods used for military activities, including weapons parts, cartridge shells, bullets, ballistic weather meters, in total worth about 200, 000 euros”.

As well as sanctions offences the man was convicted of being part of an organised group to assist a foreign state in undermining the territorial integrity and independence of a democratic state.

In addition to the 11-year jail term, upon release he will be expelled from Latvia and be subject to a 5-year ban on re-entry.

This is the longest known sentence for breach of the EU’s Russian sanctions.

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